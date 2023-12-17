Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
About Ascot Resources
