Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.