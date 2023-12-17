Atb Cap Markets Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of C$475.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.

VET opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.17. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

