ATIF (ATIF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Capital Markets” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ATIF to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million -$2.88 million -2.98 ATIF Competitors $1.51 billion $289.74 million 223.59

ATIF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -117.67% -73.21% -39.86% ATIF Competitors -13.99% -0.54% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATIF and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF Competitors 128 632 1004 11 2.51

As a group, “Capital Markets” companies have a potential upside of 21.11%. Given ATIF’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATIF peers beat ATIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

