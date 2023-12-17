Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells $11,999,700.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

