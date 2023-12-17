Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $234.14 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

