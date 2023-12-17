AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Critical Survey

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AvalonBay Communities and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 8 7 0 2.47 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus target price of $194.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $59.21, indicating a potential upside of 52.80%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.96% 8.07% 4.52% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 10.29 $1.14 billion $6.57 28.60 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 13.20

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.