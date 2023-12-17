Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 149,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 125,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

