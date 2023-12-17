Avi S. Katz Sells 50,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.38.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBAI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

