Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Buys £11,800.80 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,813.96).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Rich Cashin acquired 17 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.39 ($185.02).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Rich Cashin acquired 10,000 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,426.81).

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 833 ($10.46) on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,154 ($14.49). The company has a market capitalization of £252.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,937.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 774.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,581.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVON. Shore Capital upgraded Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.19) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

