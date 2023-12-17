Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $47.53 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

