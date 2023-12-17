Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

