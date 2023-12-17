Bank of New Hampshire Sells 305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 49,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 261,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after buying an additional 214,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,265,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,549,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

