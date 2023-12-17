Barclays Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $176.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $153.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.87.

NYSE:OC opened at $152.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

