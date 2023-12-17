Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $55.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $52.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.9% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 150,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $3,883,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

