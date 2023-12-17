Barclays PLC Acquires 26,744 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.45% of SM Energy worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.12. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.