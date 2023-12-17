Barclays PLC Acquires 430,237 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,237 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Albertsons Companies worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

