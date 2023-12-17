Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,138 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

