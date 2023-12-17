Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,954 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Portland General Electric worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:POR opened at $43.00 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

