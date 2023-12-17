Barclays PLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,071 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of New York Community Bancorp worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

