Barclays PLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,980 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 80,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

