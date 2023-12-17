Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of United Microelectronics worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

