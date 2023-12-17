Barclays PLC Purchases 106,655 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after acquiring an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.80 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

