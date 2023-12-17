Barclays PLC Purchases 302,211 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.75% of Tripadvisor worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $900,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $13,362,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $19.28 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.