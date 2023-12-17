Barclays PLC Sells 57,748 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

