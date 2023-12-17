Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 571 ($7.17) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDEV. Barclays boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 491.67 ($6.17).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 566 ($7.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.57. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.20 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62.

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,836.81). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,836.81). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($62,775.55). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

