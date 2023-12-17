Barry Canton Sells 36,829 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $49,350.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,698.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $52,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.