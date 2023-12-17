Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

