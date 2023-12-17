Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $147.06 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

