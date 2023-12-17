Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

