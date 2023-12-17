Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,961,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,240,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

