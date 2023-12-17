Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.22. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.