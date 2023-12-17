Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

