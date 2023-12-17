Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 61 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.84 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

