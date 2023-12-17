Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 859 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.