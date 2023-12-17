Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 890 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.9 %
UL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.