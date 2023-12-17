Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

