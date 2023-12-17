Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.