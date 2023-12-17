Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 364 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 162,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $165.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

