Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

