Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $644.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.28. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

