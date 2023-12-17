BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Sells A$18,770,838.00 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($31.28), for a total value of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,349,235.53).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Henry sold 211,336 shares of BHP Group stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

