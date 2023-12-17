Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 1,237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

