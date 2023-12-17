BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $65,870.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

