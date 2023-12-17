BMO Capital Markets Increases First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$8.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FR

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.66. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.15.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.2712042 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.95%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.