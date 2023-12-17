Boltwood Capital Management Has $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

