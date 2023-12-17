Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

