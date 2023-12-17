Boltwood Capital Management Sells 848 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

