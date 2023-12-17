BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

BWA opened at $34.86 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

