BP (LON:BP) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.90) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

BP Stock Down 1.7 %

BP Announces Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 457.85 ($5.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 412.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.88. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,981.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,000.75). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,000.75). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,844 shares of company stock worth $5,711,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

