Brian Maxwell Sells 37,500 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

